Senior Counsel Bryn Pollard dies

Prominent Guyanese Attorney-at-Law, Senior Counsel Bryn Pollard has died.

He passed away on Friday.

Mr. Pollard is the father of Senior Counsel Andrew Pollard and brother of the late Magda Pollard.

Mr. Brynmore Pollard was a former General Counsel of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat.

He was a legislative drafting specialist.

Mr.Pollard’s now late wife had established the well-known and loved World of Flowers Shop, formerly on then Murray Street and now on Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown.

Tributes are already pouring into the Pollard family. Among those expressing condolences on Social Media is former Magistrate Dawn Holder- Cush. “I am saddened by the passing of your dad Bryn Pollard, C.C.H., O.R., S.C. a gentleman scholar.

He never forgot my name and I enjoyed every conversation with him. Known for his excellent knowledge of the law and his willingness to share this knowledge. A distinguished Queen’s College alumnus and Guyanese. May his soul Rest In Peace and Rise In Glory. Condolences to the Pollard family,” Holder- Cush said.