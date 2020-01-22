Granger assures US Congressmen of “free and fair” elections, “no disorder or lawlessness”

President David Granger Wednesday afternoon assured a United States Congressional team that the March 2 general and regional elections would be free and fair and that there would be no unrest.

A government statement quoted the President as saying that the Congressional team was assured that “there would be no disorder or lawlessness and could look forward to Guyana playing a key role in the Western Hemisphere.”

Granger, who met the Congressional team at the Ministry of the Presidency and reportedly assured them that the elections would be “free, fair and credible.” “I was able to assure the US Congressional team that all the preparations that need to be made, are being made by the Elections Commission in accordance with the law and that the Executive Branch of Government has been compliant with the Constitution and, that we are working to ensure that the elections are indeed free and fair. We will continue to cooperate with the Elections Commission to do so,” President Granger was quoted as saying in a government statement.

President Granger, who was accompanied by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Ministers of Foreign Affairs Dr. Karen Cummings, Minister of State, Mrs. Dawn Hastings-Williams and Minister of Social Protection Ms. Amna Ally, said the meeting was cordial.

The visiting members of Congress of the Democratic party are Yvette D. Clarke; Gregory W. Meeks, and Albo Sires held talks with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo; President David Granger, Guyana Elections Commission and representatives of the private sector including the American Chamber of Commerce- Guyana (AMCHAM-G). Meeks serves as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 5th congressional district, which is home to a large population of the Guyanese diaspora.

Mr. Jagdeo believes the members of the US Congress visited Guyana at this time because they are interested in ensuring stability in this new oil-rich exporting nation. “I think the United States government is interested in stability and a free, and democratic government because that will only help with better relations with the US and particularly as we become an oil-producing country,” Jagdeo said when asked by Demerara Waves Online News/ News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM. Jagdeo noted that the US took a “strong position” in September, 2019 when they declared the David Granger-led government unconstitutional.

He says the US Members of Congress, with whom he met, want to ensure that the results of the elections are accepted. “They emphasised to us in the meeting one major issue and that is that the United States of America will support free, fair, credible elections. They want peaceful elections and they hope that all the parties accept the results once the elections are over with so that we can move forward as a country and we reiterated our commitment to this,” said Jagdeo who is also the General Secretary of the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

The United States Congressional Research Service (CRS), a think-tank for the United States (U.S.) Congress, says some analysts believe that the David Granger-led coalition is likely to win next year’s general elections.

Representing the PPP in the meeting with the US members of Congress were Jagdeo, Prime Ministerial candidate Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, and opposition parliamentarians Juan Edghill and Gail Teixeira.

The PPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Irfaan Ali was absent.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said in a statement that “members of Guyana’s private sector reinforced their commitment towards ensuring a free and fair election process during a meeting with a visiting United States of America Congressional delegation.”

The GCCI said representatives of the GCCI, AmCham-Guyana and the PSC expressed their commitment towards encouraging an environment conducive to free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections on March 2nd, 2020.

The meeting was attended by President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Captain Gerry Gouveia and President of the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana, Mr. Zulfikar Ally.