GECOM removes Shuman, Bandhu, De Jonge as candidates because of dual citizenship

Three candidates, found to be dual citizens on Nominations Day, will be removed from the list of candidates for the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.

Elections Commissioner, Bibi Shadick and Vincent Alexander say that’s one of the decisions by the seven-member Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at its meeting held on Tuesday.

Those who will be struck off the list of contenders are Guyanese-Canadian, Lenox Shuman of the Liberty and Justice Party; Dr. Vishnu Bandhu of the United Republican Party and Guyanese-America Valerie De Jonge.

Dr. Bandhu provided written evidence on Monday showing that the United States issued a certificate dated January 16, 2020, that he relinquished his American citizenship.

They all signed their declarations on Nominations Day – January 10, 2020 – while being citizens of other countries.

GECOM has since referred the matters to the police, but that law enforcement agency is yet to provide any feedback. Up to Monday afternoon, Bandhu said police had not contacted him.

Shuman has said that he has filed a request to relinquish his Canadian citizenship.

If charged and found guilty, Shuman, Bandhu and De Jonge could be jailed for one year.