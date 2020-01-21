72-year-old badly beaten man dies in hospital

A 72-year-old pensioner, who was badly beaten during a home-invasion by four men, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.

He is Deochand Ramsai of 109 Pump Road, Strathspey, East Coast Demerara,

The suspects have since been arrested in connection with the incident, including damage to property.

Relatives say the four men invaded the house after the man’s son, 32-year-old Rajwant “Sweet Eye” Ramsai, had allegedly stolen a gold chain from one of them.

The incident reportedly occurred at his home on 19th January at about 2:45 am.

One of his relatives told police that she was awakened by the breaking of windows and on investigating she saw four identifiable men hurling objects at the house.

She says she later heard that Rajwant Ramsai allegedly stole a gold chain belonging to one of the suspects.

The suspects subsequently gained entry to the upper flat where Deochand Ramsai and his family resides and ransacked the home, forcing Bhawanie and her family to flee the residence.

After the suspects escaped the woman returned to her home and saw most of her valuables destroyed. She told investigators that when she entered the upper flat, she saw Deochand Ramsai covered in blood with lacerations to his face and about his body.