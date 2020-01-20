Four held for attempted murder of pensioner after son allegedly stole gold chain

Four men have been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder of a 72- year old man and damage to property after his son allegedly stole a gold chain from one of the suspects.

The incident reportedly occurred at his home at 109 Pump Road, Strathspey, East Coast Demerara on 19th January at about 2:45 AM.

The attempted murder victim’s name is Deochand Ramsai.

He resides with his wife Farida Ramsai and son 32-year old Rajwant “Sweet Eye” Ramsai, 40-year old Taijwattie ‘Devika’ Bhawanie and her husband 27-year old Gavin Ramsai and one child.

Bhawanie told police that she was awakened by the breaking of windows and on investigating she saw four identifiable men hurling objects at the house.

She says she later heard that Rajwant Ramsai allegedly stole a gold chain belonging to one of the suspects.

The suspects subsequently gained entry to the upper flat where Deochand Ramsai and his family resides and ransacked the home, forcing Bhawanie and family to flee the residence.

After the suspects escaped Bhawanie returned to her home and saw most of her valuables destroyed. She told investigators that when went to the upper flat, she saw Deochand Ramsai covered in blood with lacerations to his face and about his body.

He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted where is said to be in a stable condition.