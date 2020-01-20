APNU+AFC eyes overseas Guyanese vote now

The incumbent A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) is now eyeing overseas-based Guyanese to return home to vote on March 2, 2020, after at one stage insisting that the names of migrants must be removed from the voters list.

This position was made known by APNU candidate, Ronald Bulkan Sunday night at a public meeting held at the Kitty Market Square, Georgetown. “The next area I would like to speak to help any undecided that we might have among us here tonight and those who are listening in other parts of Guyana, those who might be abroad but planning to come back to participate in these historic elections- the mother of all elections because…the countdown has started,” he said.

Elections Commissioner, Vincent Alexander told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM / Demerara Waves Online News that the seven-member Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) did not reach consensus on flagging the names of registrants who have not collected their national identification cards dating back to 2008 and later.

Three of the pro-coalition commissioners and the GECOM Chairman, Claudette Singh had wanted to use the non-collection of identification cards as a means of verification to remove the names of deceased and migrants from the voters’ list.

But Alexander said there appeared to be an implicit trade-off between the opposition-aligned commissioner’s demand that the 6,000 odd names of new registrants to be flagged and the pro-coalition’s commissioners who had wanted the names of those suspected to have migrated.

The General Secretary of the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has already encouraged his overseas-based supporters to come return to Guyana to vote in March.