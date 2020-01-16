Fixed election date legislation coming but no-confidence motion remains humbug

Attorney General, Basil Williams says if his coalition regains power in March, government will pass legislation to fix the date on which general and regional elections must be held, but he concedes that removing the no-confidence provisions from Guyana’s constitution will still be a stumbling block.

Williams, speaking at a public meeting for the 2020 general elections, explained that President David Granger meant that he would prevent another no-confidence motion by passing fixed date elections legislation. “It ain’t going happen again and the President said that it won’t happen again and they are saying a whole set of nonsense. All the President is saying, ‘we are going to do like America, we are going to have definite term limits’. You win an election, you have five years in office; nothing short, five years and they have done that in the UK (United Kingdom) also- passed legislation to have fixed terms. That’s all he meant,” said Williams, a former Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

But on Wednesday , he conceded that the no-confidence motion would also have to be erased. With removal of that provision requiring a two-thirds majority of the 65-seat National Assembly, Williams said that could be possible politically. “That’s why the no-confidence motion would have to be removed… everything depends on two-thirds support…What we are saying, in politics nothing is impossible,” he told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM / Demerara Waves Online News.

A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) is still reeling from the effects of the no-confidence motion that was passed 33-32 votes on December 21, 2018 after then government backbencher, Charrandass Persaud, had voted ‘yes’.

A long-running court battle eventually ended when the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled last year July that the motion had been validly passed, but the Granger-led administration said it could not call elections until the Guyana Elections Commission was ready with a clean voters list and had sufficient funds.