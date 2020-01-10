Nagamootoo back on APNU+AFC list along with GTU General Secretary, other new faces

Moses Nagamootoo is back on the list of candidates for A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), although he is not the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate this time around.

The coalition’s prime ministerial candidate and Deputy Leader of the List is Khemraj Ramjattan. The presidential candidate and Representative of the List is David Granger.

General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Amna Ally said, “there are quite a few new faces” and “most of our people (who) were ministers are back on the list.” They do not include Agriculture Minister Noel Holder who has confirmed that he has bowed out of politics to make way for young people.

Notable additions to the slate are Guyana Teachers’ Union General Secretary, Coretta McDonald; Senior Counsel, Roysdale Forde; International Relations Professor, Raymond Mark Kirton who is one of APNU+AFC’s political strategists, and former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best.

Also joining the APNU+AFC list is Political Science Professor, David Hinds. Ronald Bulkan and Simona Broomes are also on the APNU+AFC list.

A number of relatively young faces are also on the list. They include Juretha Fernandes, Kidackie Amsterdam, Ryan Belgrave and Janelle Christian.