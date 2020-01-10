Internet Radio

Nagamootoo back on APNU+AFC list along with GTU General Secretary, other new faces

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Elections, News, Politics January 10, 2020 0

David Granger and Moses Nagamootoo

Moses Nagamootoo is back on the list of candidates for A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), although he is not the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate this time around.

The coalition’s prime ministerial candidate and Deputy Leader of the List is Khemraj Ramjattan. The presidential candidate and Representative of the List is David Granger.

General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Amna Ally said, “there are quite a few new faces” and “most of our people (who) were ministers are back on the list.” They do not include Agriculture Minister Noel Holder who has confirmed that he has bowed out of politics to make way for young people.

Notable additions to the slate are Guyana Teachers’ Union General Secretary, Coretta McDonald; Senior Counsel, Roysdale Forde; International Relations Professor, Raymond Mark Kirton who is one of APNU+AFC’s political strategists, and former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best.

Also joining the APNU+AFC list is Political Science Professor, David Hinds. Ronald Bulkan and Simona Broomes are also on the APNU+AFC list.

A number of relatively young faces are also on the list. They include Juretha Fernandes, Kidackie Amsterdam, Ryan Belgrave and Janelle Christian.

  1. Valerie Adams-Yearwood
  2. Beverly Alert
  3. Sydney Allicock
  4. Amna Ally
  5. Kidackie Amsterdam
  6. John Anderson
  7. Ian Baird
  8. Deonarine Basdeo
  9. Ryan Belgrave
  10. Gary Best
  11. James Bond
  12. Simona Broomes
  13. Latchmin Budhan- Punalall
  14. Ronald Bulkan
  15. Queenela Cameron
  16. Michael Carrington
  17. Geeta Chandan-Edmond
  18. Marcia Chattoor-Gordon
  19. Janelle Christian
  20. Astell Collins
  21. Leonard Craig
  22. Karen Cummings
  23. Sherod Duncan
  24. Winston Felix
  25. Annette Fergusson
  26. Juretha Fernandes
  27. Roysdale Forde
  28. Wendella Franklin
  29. Valerie Garrido-Lowe
  30. David Arthur Granger
  31. Carl Greenidge
  32. Leyland Harcourt
  33. Joseph Harmon
  34. Eslyn Harris
  35. Dawn Hastings-Williams
  36. Nicolette Henry
  37. Vincent Henry
  38. David Hinds
  39. Catherine Hughes
  40. Christopher Jones
  41. Quincy Jones
  42. Winston Jordan
  43. Mohamed Imran Khan
  44. Raymond Kirton
  45. Nalini Lal
  46. Volda Lawrence
  47. Michael Leonard
  48. Sheik Mahmood
  49. Mazarool Majeed
  50. Thandi McAllister
  51. Coretta McDonald
  52. Alison Mohamed
  53. Moses Nagamootoo
  54. Aubrey Norton
  55. George Norton
  56. Mutope Ogunseye
  57. Subaschand Orilall
  58. Marcey Parker
  59. David Patterson
  60. Haimraj Rajkumar
  61. Seenanan Ramcharand
  62. Khemraj Ramjattan
  63. Riaz Rupnarain
  64. Audwin Rutherford
  65. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley
  66. Keith Scott
  67. Christopher Seetram
  68. Jaipaul Sharma
  69. Savitree Singh Sharma
  70. Natasha Singh-Lewis
  71. Devindra Sookraj
  72. Jevaughn Stephen
  73. Cynthia Stewart
  74. Noel Thomas
  75. Nicola Trotman
  76. Raphael Trotman
  77. Kenny Valladares
  78. Darren Wade
  79. Amanza Walton-Desir
  80. Reynard Ward
  81. Basil WilliamsMarlon Williams
  82. Mervyn Williams
  83. Trevor Williams
  84. Lucy Wilson
  85. Hubert Wong

Tagged with:

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2020 | Website developed by GxMedia.