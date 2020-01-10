Nagamootoo back on APNU+AFC list along with GTU General Secretary, other new faces

Moses Nagamootoo is back on the list of candidates for A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), although he is not the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate this time around.
The coalition’s prime ministerial candidate and Deputy Leader of the List is Khemraj Ramjattan. The presidential candidate and Representative of the List is David Granger.
General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Amna Ally said, “there are quite a few new faces” and “most of our people (who) were ministers are back on the list.” They do not include Agriculture Minister Noel Holder who has confirmed that he has bowed out of politics to make way for young people.
Notable additions to the slate are Guyana Teachers’ Union General Secretary, Coretta McDonald; Senior Counsel, Roysdale Forde; International Relations Professor, Raymond Mark Kirton who is one of APNU+AFC’s political strategists, and former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best.
Also joining the APNU+AFC list is Political Science Professor, David Hinds. Ronald Bulkan and Simona Broomes are also on the APNU+AFC list.
A number of relatively young faces are also on the list. They include Juretha Fernandes, Kidackie Amsterdam, Ryan Belgrave and Janelle Christian.
- Valerie Adams-Yearwood
- Beverly Alert
- Sydney Allicock
- Amna Ally
- Kidackie Amsterdam
- John Anderson
- Ian Baird
- Deonarine Basdeo
- Ryan Belgrave
- Gary Best
- James Bond
- Simona Broomes
- Latchmin Budhan- Punalall
- Ronald Bulkan
- Queenela Cameron
- Michael Carrington
- Geeta Chandan-Edmond
- Marcia Chattoor-Gordon
- Janelle Christian
- Astell Collins
- Leonard Craig
- Karen Cummings
- Sherod Duncan
- Winston Felix
- Annette Fergusson
- Juretha Fernandes
- Roysdale Forde
- Wendella Franklin
- Valerie Garrido-Lowe
- David Arthur Granger
- Carl Greenidge
- Leyland Harcourt
- Joseph Harmon
- Eslyn Harris
- Dawn Hastings-Williams
- Nicolette Henry
- Vincent Henry
- David Hinds
- Catherine Hughes
- Christopher Jones
- Quincy Jones
- Winston Jordan
- Mohamed Imran Khan
- Raymond Kirton
- Nalini Lal
- Volda Lawrence
- Michael Leonard
- Sheik Mahmood
- Mazarool Majeed
- Thandi McAllister
- Coretta McDonald
- Alison Mohamed
- Moses Nagamootoo
- Aubrey Norton
- George Norton
- Mutope Ogunseye
- Subaschand Orilall
- Marcey Parker
- David Patterson
- Haimraj Rajkumar
- Seenanan Ramcharand
- Khemraj Ramjattan
- Riaz Rupnarain
- Audwin Rutherford
- Tabitha Sarabo-Halley
- Keith Scott
- Christopher Seetram
- Jaipaul Sharma
- Savitree Singh Sharma
- Natasha Singh-Lewis
- Devindra Sookraj
- Jevaughn Stephen
- Cynthia Stewart
- Noel Thomas
- Nicola Trotman
- Raphael Trotman
- Kenny Valladares
- Darren Wade
- Amanza Walton-Desir
- Reynard Ward
- Basil WilliamsMarlon Williams
- Mervyn Williams
- Trevor Williams
- Lucy Wilson
- Hubert Wong