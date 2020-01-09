Update: CJI Airport silent on cause of water disruption resulting in unflushed toilets

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Thursday morning remained silent on the cause of water disruption that resulted in many unflushed and dirty toilets, even as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) did not take any blame for the problem.

“On January 8th 2019, CJIA’s water supply was disrupted resulting in the terminal buildings being out of water for several hours.

Water has since been restored to the departure terminal and the relevant stakeholders are working assiduously to have the arrival terminal’s water supply fully restored within the shortest possible time,” the CJIA said in a statement.

The Management of CJIA Corporation said it “sincerely” apologised to the travelling public for the inconvenience caused” and sought to “assure that no effort is being spared in having this situation remedied.”

Passengers at the CJIA Thursday morning fumed over several dirty toilets that were packed with waste matter and tissue.

CJIA staff were instead directing passengers to a toilet near the Lotus Restaurant outside. Others opted to wait until they boarded aircraft to use the washrooms aboard.

An official said at about 9:09 AM that water supply has since been restored to the departure area of the airport.

A GWI spokeswoman ruled out her company being the source of the problem. She said nothing is wrong with GWI’s water supply to the airport which is responsible for storage of up to 800 gallons.