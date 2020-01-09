Passengers fume over unflushed toilets at CJI Airport

Passengers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport were Thursday morning fuming over several dirty toilets that were packed with waste matter and tissue.

CJIA staff were instead directing passengers to a toilet near the Lotus Restaurant outside. Others opted to wait until they boarded aircraft to use the washrooms aboard.

An official said at about 9:09 AM that water supply has since been restored to the departure area of the airport.

A Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) spokeswoman ruled out her company being the source of the problem. She said nothing is wrong with GWI’s water supply to the airport which is responsible for storage of up to 800 gallons.

A senior official of the CJIA promised that a statement would be issued later Thursday. The official said a team was still working to ascertain the exact cause of the problem before issuing the statement.