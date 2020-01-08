AFC says still enjoys right to name PM candidate

The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Wednesday said it is well-aware that the President has the constitutional right to appoint the prime minister and other ministers of government following an election.

That party seized the opportunity to reiterate that it has already selected its leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, to be the next prime minister of Guyana if the AFC+A Partnership for National Unity (AFC+APNU) coalition wins the March 2, 2020 general elections.

The AFC said in a statement it is well aware of the constitutional steps regarding appointments once the election results are known. However, the party said the process did not change the fundamental agreement that the AFC names the prime ministerial candidate and has named Ramjattan.

The AFC’s statement came a few hours after President David Granger told the media that “I have not named a prime ministerial candidate, but I know what I’m going to do and my partners… I reserve the right to choose and nominate a prime minister. I will nominate all ministers, including the prime minister who is my chief minister after the elections.”

But the AFC said that directly contradicted provisions of the recently signed Revised Cummingsburg Accord which embodies the agreements between the two political organisations. “The assertion that he will choose and nominate the prime minister after the election is gratuitous and confusing to our supporters and the wider electorate,” said the General Secretary of the AFC David Patterson.

APNU General Secretary, Joseph Harmon Tuesday night stated categorically that Ramjattan would be the prime ministerial candidate. “After the elections are finished? After Brigadier Granger continues to be president? It will be Khemraj Ramjattan,” Harmon told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News.

The AFC said it hoped clarity has been brought to the issue, which was carefully considered and agreed on during the Cummingsburg Accord discussions.

The General Secretary said the AFC remains fully committed to the APNU+AFC coalition agreement and “does and is not expecting any further confusion for the remainder of the campaign.” “The AFC continues to do all in its power to work towards electoral victory, as the APNU+AFC remains the best choice for the Guyanese people,” the party added.