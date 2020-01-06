Shop owner killed over alleged thieving monkey

Guyanese police say they are investigating the murder of a shopkeeper, identified as 54-year-old Sharon Burnette of 47 Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

The suspected killer has since been arrested.

Police said the incident occurred Monday morning at 12:30 allegedly by a 57-year-old male neighbour who has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that on January 4 at about 8 p.m., the suspect went to the shop of Burnette and accused her of sending her monkey to steal his money from his house and they had an exchange of words during which the suspect threatened to kill her.

On January 6 at about 12:30 a.m. the suspect returned to victim’s shop and during a confrontation, allegedly stabbed her in the neck.

Burnette was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post mortem examination was conducted earlier Monday by Dr Nehaul Singh and the cause of death was given as stab wound to the neck, police said.