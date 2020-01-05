PPP’s anti-crime strategy to create jobs, reduce poverty -Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips

Former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, retired Brigadier Mark Phillips on Sunday night said an integrated anti-crime and security strategy would be put in place to fight the scourge and create jobs.

“This anti-crime and security strategy will be linked to other strategies for employment creation and poverty alleviation throughout our society and it will help to open the gateway for prosperity and a better life for all Guyanese,” he said.

Phillips did not elaborate in his maiden political address since last Friday’s selection by the PPPC as its prime ministerial candidate.

He said he was well-equipped to become Guyana’s next prime minister if the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP) wins the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections. He boasted that “my solid combination of experience and leadership will help the new PPPC administration to move Guyana forward.”

“The team approach to nation building is not a new concept to me, comrades. I have led teams of varying sizes and I have worked on teams as a member. What has always been important to me is the satisfaction of knowing that my team has created positive change in the lives of ordinary people,” he added as he read from a prepared text.

Confident that “I will be the next prime minister of Guyana,” he pledged to represent all Guyanese regardless of their race, religion or political affiliation.

Phillips, who served the GDF from 1980 to 2016, recalled saying at the time of his retirement that he would be moving into civilian life. On Sunday, he said he has found the right clothing even as he tugged his red long-sleeved shirt in front of thousands of PPP supporters.

His name had been touted as the PPPC’s prime ministerial candidate more than one year ago, but he had refused to confirm this. Nevertheless, he had been seen at a number of PPP-related activities.