Podcast: Highlights of launch of A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change 2020 election campaign

Guyana’s ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), on Friday launched its 2020 general elections campaign.

In this podcast, you can hear addresses by Juretha Fernandes, Dawn Hastings-Williams, AFC Leader and prime ministerial candidate, Khemraj Ramjattan and APNU Chairman and incumbent President, David Granger.

The event was held at D’urban Park, Georgetown, and was attended by thousands of persons from Linden, West Demerara, East Demerara, Berbice and the hinterland.