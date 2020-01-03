Former army chief Mark Phillips is PPPC prime ministerial candidate

The main opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) says its Central Committee unanimously picked former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), retired Brigadier Mark Phillips as its prime ministerial candidate.

Mr Phillips will run alongside PPP presidential candidate Irfaan Ali at the upcoming March, 2020 general elections.

The PPP highlights Mr Phillips’ “long and distinguished career” of four years in the GDF, culminating with his appointment as the 8th Chief-of-Staff from September, 2013 until he retired in October, 2016.

The party notes that throughout his tenure, Mr Phillips’ “consistent upward mobility clearly demonstrated that he acquitted himself with distinction in every position held.”

Mr Phillips received military training, certification, and many accolades locally, as well as in the Caribbean, South America, Central America, the United States of America, Canada and the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

Academically, Mr Phillips possesses a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Public Management and several post-graduate diplomas in defence planning and various areas of management.

The opposition party says Mr Phillips is, therefore, “well qualified and equipped to partner with the PPP as its Prime Ministerial candidate” and that its party’s leadership and supporters expect the retired Brigadier “to serve all the people of Guyana in accordance with the high PPP tradition of discipline, dedication, loyalty and commitment, both in and out of Government.”

Mr Phillips was unanimously endorsed by the party’s central committee after the other contender, Bishop Juan Edghill, wrote the party withdrawing his nomination as a prime ministerial candidate for the Party, the PPPC said.