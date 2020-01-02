Two road deaths already for 2020

Two persons have died on the roads so far for the New Year.

Guyana Police Force Traffic Chief, Linden Isles says the first one occurred on the Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara at about 1:50 New Year’s morning.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Mr. Isles said the motorcyclist slammed into the median and died.

The second road death occurred on New Years Night at about 10 o’clock.

Dead is 24-year-old Bhojram Hemraj of Number 67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Investigators say Hemraj was riding a motorcycle and whilst trying to turn at Number 69 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, lost control and collided into a sign board on the side of the road.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Latest statistics show that 129 people died on Guyana’s roads last year, compared to 119 in 2018.