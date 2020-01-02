Rice farmer killed after complaining about goats

A rice farmer is now dead after he told two villagers that goats were damaging his rice cultivation.

Dead is 36-year-old Chanderpaul ‘Jack’ Dhoman of Lot 28 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

He was killed by one of the men some time between Old Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at First Street, Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, allegedly by two males of the same community.

The suspects then fled the scene, but were later arrested by the police and remain in custody.

Investigators say the deceased was riding his bicycle west along First Street, Johanna South, heading home from his rice cultivation when he saw the suspects and others drinking alcohol in a yard.

“The deceased complained to them about their goats grazing in his rice fields. An argument ensued between them and escalated,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Police were told that one of the men allegedly hit Dhoman to his head and continued to assault him with a metal object causing injuries.

Dhoman was taken to the Mibicuri Public Hospital in a semi-conscious condition where he received medical attention.

He was eventually transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died on New Year’s Day while on life support.