Some power company workers get 8.5 percent salary increase

Junior and senior employees of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) would be getting an 8.5 percent increase in salaries retroactive to January 2019, based on an accord signed between the union and management.

“The agreement follows negotiations that commenced in early December between GPL’s management and NAACIE (National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees). Negotiations concluded amicably with both parties agreeing to an increase in salary and wages of 8.5 percent retroactive to January 2019,” GPL said in a statement.

The accord was signed by General Secretary of NAACIE, Dawchan Nagasar, and representatives of the power company’s management in the presence of government’s Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle.

Nagasar expressed his appreciation for the manner in which negotiations were conducted in 2019. He also conveyed the union’s commitment to advancing improved relations with GPL.

In closing, GPL’s Divisional Director, Human Resources, Bal Parsaud, noted that GPL remains committed towards maintaining cordial negotiations with NAACIE to further improve working conditions and benefits for employees through collective bargaining.