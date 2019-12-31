Jealous ex-partner kills man at woman’s house – police

A woman’s “enraged” ex-partner stabbed to death her male friend with whom she was playing cards at her home Monday night, police said.

The victim has been identified as 23-year old Kyle Chase of Lot 234 Mc Allen Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Police said the alleged killer is a 24- year -old man of James and Victoria Streets, Albouystown. He was wounded to the head and was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital under guard.

The incident occurred at Lot 123 Mazaruni Street ,Guyhoc Park at about 9:45 PM.

Police said Chase was at the woman’s home playing cards along with his cousin Trevon Chase when two men visited. One of them was the suspect who is said to be a former paramour of the woman.

Investigators were informed that he reportedly became enraged on seeing the now dead Chase at the premises.

“An argument ensued and a scuffle erupted among the men during which the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim several times with an object,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Kyle Chase was taken to Davis Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. Trevon Chase was taken to a hospital, treated and discharged.