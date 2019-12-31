Four Senior Counsel appointed

President David Granger has appointed four attorneys-at-law to Senior Counsel from January 1, 2020.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency, the lawyers are Ms. Jamela Ayesha Ali, Mr. Mursaline Bacchus, Mr. Roysdale Alton Forde and Mr. Stanley Moore.

The President reportedly made the decision, citing their “high quality of service in the legal profession” and “confidence in their knowledge of the law.

Forde is Chairman of the Gaming Authority Board and he has represented the governing coalition in a number of cases including the most recent on the validity of the December, 2018 no-confidence motion. Moore is a former Minister of Home Affairs under a People’s National Congress (PNC)-led administration.

In January 2017, after a 20-year hiatus, President Granger elevated nine legal luminaries to the status of Senior Counsel and has since pledged to ensure that these honours are conferred annually.