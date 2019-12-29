Suspected bandit who attacked policeman with cutlass, accomplice arrested -police

Police Sunday morning arrested two men who allegedly robbed two foreigners of their mobile phones.

One of the suspects also allegedly attacked a policeman with a cutlass while efforts were being made to arrest him.

The incident occurred on Longden Street, Georgetown shortly before 10 o’clock Sunday morning.

Police said the suspected robber, who aggressively attacked a policeman with a cutlass, surrendered only after repeated warnings by the rank.

The Guyana Police Force said the policeman fired a warning shot in the air.

The items stolen were not recovered.

The policemen, who responded to the report, are members of the bicycle patrol unit.

Police said suspects were pointed out to them by the victims and public-spirited citizens.