Two nabbed at Bartica stelling with gold, cash, other items allegedly stolen from mining camp

Guyanese police on Saturday said two men admitted to stealing more than GYD$1.1 million in cash, raw gold and other items from a Brazilian gold miner at his mining camp near the Cuyuni River.

The Guyana Police Force said the bandits were intercepted one day later at the Bartica Ferry Stelling with the items and cash valued GYD$400,000. The law enforcement agency said the men admitted to committing the offence at about 11:30 Friday night, December 27.

The gold miner, 50-year-old Joao Dsosristinto of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo alleged that he was asleep at his mining camp at Takatu Backdam, Puruni Road along with his cook and another worker when he was awakened by two masked men.

He said the men, who were armed with cutlasses, tied him up and robbed him of GYD$$850,000, one Samsung S7 mobile phone valued GYD$50,000, one Samsung cellular valued GYD$15,000, four bottles of Kaiak perfume valued GYD$58,000 and 14 pennyweight of raw gold valued GYD$186,000, all with a total value of GYD$1,159,000.