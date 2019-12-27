Decomposing bodies of ex hotelier, co-worker found in closed Corentyne hotel

The partly decomposed bodies of the owner of now closed hotel not far from the Number 63 beach, Corentyne and an unidentified man were found today in the building.

Police sources said the bodies of hotelier Vivikanand Narpathy and his co-worker were found in the now closed Sunside Hotel.

The police sources said so far no gunshot injuries were seen on the bodies.

The sources said Narpathy’s body was found bound and gagged.

No one has been arrested so far in connection with the homicide. Police have so far learned that Narpathy would normally stay in the building whenever he returned from Canada for a visit.