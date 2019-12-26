Staggering man stabbed to death early Boxing Day

A man, who was earlier seen staggering in La Penitence, Georgetown, was early Boxing Day- Wednesday- stabbed to death by two males who fled the scene, police said.

He is 32-year old Israel Mc Kenzie, a labourer, of 74 Middle Road La Penitence.

No one has been arrested.

Guyana Police Force homicide detectives were told that he was attacked at about 3:30 AM, December 26, at Second Street and Middle Road.

“Enquiries disclosed that the victim was seen walking in a staggering manner on Second Street La Penitence which is leading to Middle road La Penitence, when he was attacked by two males who fled the scene,” police said.

Police said the body bore injuries to tge left ear, to the neck, left arm and two suspected stab wounds to the chest.

Mc Kenzie was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.