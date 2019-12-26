Stabbed, decomposed body of 16-year old Brazilian boy found in Lethem

The badly decomposed body of a 16-year old Brazilian boy was discovered on the Guyana side of the Takatu River, days after he did not return to his home in the neighbouring Brazilian township of Bon Fim, Guyanese police said.

Police in Guyana believe Oduan Macio Junior Da Silva, a student, was killed because “suspected stab wounds were seen on his right side neck, left side upper chest and lower right side abdomen.”

No one was arrested.

Despite the fact that his body was decomposed beyond facial recognition, it was identified by his mother Michela Simon Da Silva by way of “Macio” and a fish symbol which are tattooed on his right side thigh and left hand.

The 46-year old woman, who is a cook in Bon Fim, told Guyanese police that she was told that her son had left Brazil in the company of Bruno Militon and Lisbert Militon to play football in Bon Fim on December 20, 2019. She said she was also informed that her son and the Militons left Brazil to enter Lethem to party on the same date at about 7 PM.

She said she never saw her son again and reported ti Federal Police in Bon Fim Brazil. The woman said her son’s body was found at about 3:30 PM on the Guyana bank of the Takatu River during one of several searches.