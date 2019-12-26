Fire destroys fishermen’s outboard engines, gear

Fire of unknown origin Christmas afternoon – Wednesday- destroyed outboard engines and fishing gear that were in several shacks near the Ogle seawall, police said.

The fire occurred at about 5:45 PM at Ogle Street in one of the shacks that are used by fishermen and boat owners to store their engines and other items.

Investigators were told that at about 5:15 PM one of the fishermen was told that the small wooden structures were on fire.

Apart from the absence of the owners of two of the shacks, police said 42-year old Suraj Ramchandar MEI of 165 Better Hope East Coast Demerara lost one 15 HP Tohatsu outboard engine value GYD$515,000; 42-year old Bernard Pereira a fisherman of 26 Prince William Street Plaisance, East Coast Demerara lost four bundles of sein valued GYD$240,000 and Jerome Pereira of 206 Well Street Better Hope lost one 15 HP Yamaha outboard engine value $250.000.

Two other occupants were not around at the time of fire.