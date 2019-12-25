Gold miner slashed to death, companion injured

A young gold miner was Christmas Eve night stabbed to death and a male companion has been seriously injured.

Police say they have arrested a “person of interest”.

The dead man has been identified as 19-year-old Neville Moonsammy of Four Miles Main Access Road, Port Kaituma, North West District.

He succumbed to knife wounds to his left hand.

Investigators say after Neville Moonsammy Sr became intoxicated, he, his now dead son and others including Keon Hutson left a shop at Four Miles where they were drinking alcohol.

Huston, claimed he and Neville Moonsammy Jr were talking to two females along the road when Moonsammy who was standing a short distance ran towards him, holding his left hand which had was bleeding.

Hutson says minutes later persons attacked him in the dark and stabbed him in the face.

They were taken to the Port Kaituma Community Hospital where Moonsammy was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hutson was admitted a patient in a stable condition. He has a deep wound running from his forehead to nose.