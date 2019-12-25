Cane harvester arrested for Christmas Eve killing

A Christmas Eve night gambling game in Corentyne turned deadly when a 27-year-old was killed at about 10 o’clock.

Police reported that Steven ‘Shabba’ Lewis of 29 Portuguese Quarters succumbed to head and mouth injuries during an incident at the Rose Hall Town Public Road, Corentyne.

A cane harvester of Sir David Rose Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Investigators were informed that the killing occurred during a game of chance known as chic-chic that resulted in a physical confrontation.