Improved governance expected under revised APNU+AFC accord

Chairman of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), David Granger said Tuesday’s signing of a revised political agreement with the Alliance For Change (AFC) has set the stage for improving the running of Guyana.

“The Coalition parties had worked well together and this revised Accord would lay the foundation for a more enhanced quality of governance for all the people of Guyana,” the APNU+AFC statement referred to Granger as saying.

Granger and AFC Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan inked the agreement at State House in the presence of representatives of the AFC and the parties that are under the APNU umbrella.

No details about the revised Cummingsburg Accord were released in the joint statement, but representatives of both political organisations have confirmed that AFC will get a reduced number of seats and Cabinet, if they win the election, and parliamentary representation win or lose.

The accord also paved the way for Ramjattan to replace Moses Nagamootoo as Granger’s prime ministerial running mate.

There is no press briefing yet following the signing of the revised accord.

Following is the full text of the statement:

In attendance at the signing were representatives of all the parties that make up the APNU+AFC Coalition. Representing the Guyana Action Party (GAP) was Mr. Errol Ross; Mr. Keith Scott, National Front Alliance (NFA); Ms. Tabitha Sabaro-Halley- Working People’s Alliance (WPA); and Mr. CN Sharma and Mr. Jaipaul Sharma representing the Justice For All Party (JFA).

Chairman of the AFC, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan in his remarks said that the parties in that make up the Coalition were 'better together' and congratulated the negotiating team that worked to fashion the revised accord.