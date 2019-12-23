Fisherman arrested for barbecue fork murder

A 67-year-old fisherman, is now in police custody for the alleged murder of 32-year-old Balchan Avai Baichan of no fixed place of abode.

The killing took place at the fisherman’s Logwood Squatting Area, Enmore North, East Coast Demerara residence on Sunday about 1:20pm.

Investigations so far revealed that the suspect was on his verandah imbibing when Baichan entered his yard and asked him to leave, and then an argument ensued.

Police said the suspect armed himself with a barbecue fork and stabbed Baichan in the neck.

Balchan was taken to the Nabaclis Health Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was subsequently taken to the Jerrick’s Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. The suspect remains in custody.