6,500 new voter registrants not found – GECOM

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Monday night said 6,534 of the 16,863 new voter registrants were not confirmed during a five-day field verification exercise.

GECOM spokeswoman, Yolanda Ward released figures showing that 10,329 registrants were confirmed.

Ward said the more than 6,500 others could not be verified for various reasons including not being at home at the time scrutineers and GECOM personnel visited.

Opposition People’s Progressive Party election commissioner, Sase Gunraj said he and his fellow commissioners “had a lot of questions” at a meeting held on Monday. He declined to give details, but was optimistic that they could be answered by Tuesday.