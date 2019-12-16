Nine charges for gyrating conductor aboard open-door moving minibus, driver

Police slapped a total of nine charges on a minibus driver and conductor after a video went viral on Facebook showing the conductor gyrating through the opened vehicle door on the East Coast Demerara last month, police said Monday.

The conductor, 27-year old Jermaine Waldron of Haslington, East Coast Demerara pleaded guilty to three charges and was fined a total of GYD$40,000 when he appeared before City Magistrate, Fabayo Azore. Waldron was fined GYD$7,500 each for poor conduct of a conductor, untidiness of a conductor and failing to ensure passenger safety.

Waldron and minibus driver, 28-year old Trevin Bobb-Semple of 101 South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara and Timehri Dock Road, East Bank Demerara were charged “following a video that went viral displaying the reckless and dangerous actions of the driver and conductor of minibus.”

They were in charge of minibus BYY 1309 at the time of the occurrence on Strathspey Embankment, East Coast Demerara on Friday, November 15, 2019 with several passengers onboard.

Bobb-Semple was granted GYD$100,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to the five charges: tinted motor vehicle, untidy driver, failing to have control of motor vehicle, breach of condition of road service license and dangerous driving.

His driver’s licence has been suspended until the determination of the cases which are postponed to March 19, 2020.