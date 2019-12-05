Corentyne sisters charged with assaulting policewoman

Two women, who were seen on a Facebook video allegedly assaulting police and behaving disorderly at a police outpost, pleaded not guilty to several charges and were placed on a total of GYD$100,000 bail.

Yasminie ‘Tina’ Ramsew was granted $30,000 bail for dangerous driving, and $10,000 bail each for assaulting a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer.

New Amsterdam Magistrate, Peter Hugh also granted Ramsew self-bail – that is no cash – for the charges of disorderly behaviour, failing to report an accident, and failing to stop after an accident.

The cases have been postponed to January 6, 2020 at Whim Magistrate’s Court.

“Shortly before the incident at the outpost, Yashminie Ramsook who was driving motor car PTT 5628 reportedly struck a parked vehicle on the Rose Hall Public Road and drove away; the vehicle was intercepted at Port Mourant by a police patrol shortly after and directed to the Rose Hall Outpost where the incident followed. A breathalyzer test revealed that Ramsook was below the legal alcohol limit.

Mona Singh who is the sister of Ramsook, was in the vehicle at the time of the accident,” police said Wednesday night.

Hemwattie “Mona” Singh was granted $30,000 bail for damage to property, and $10,000 bail each for assaulting a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

Her cases have been postponed to January 7, 2020 at Albion Magistrate’s Court.

Tina and Mona, of Number 36 Village at Corentyne, Berbice, were seen on a Facebook video assaulting a policewoman at the Rose Hall Police Outpost. They objected to a policeman taking their images during the heated verbal exchange. In one instance, one of the women was cautioned against taking images of the exchange with her phone which was snatched away from her.

One of the women also uttered racially-insensitive remarks while at the police station.