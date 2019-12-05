Caribbean Airlines’ JFK-Guyana passengers suffer 5-hour delay after death aboard

A passenger aboard a Guyana-bound Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight died, forcing the flight to divert to Puerto Rico and causing other passengers to suffer a more than five-hour delay to their destination, sources said.

The CAL BW521 flight left New York at 7:06 a.m. but the passengers destined for Guyana did not reach their final destination until 10:05 p.m. That is because the flight diverted to Puerto Rico where it landed at 11:48 p.m. and did not leave there for Trinidad until 5:07 p.m.

They then departed Trinidad at 9:00 p.m. and arrived at 10:05 p.m., a delay of five hours and 40 minutes.

If the JFK-CJIA flight had gone according to planned, passengers would have transited Trinidad and arrived in Guyana at 4:25 p.m.

The prolonged delay all began when the BW521 flight diverted to Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and landed at 11:48 a.m. because one of the passengers passed away. The identity of the deceased passenger was not immediately available.

The outgoing flight from Guyana to New York was equally delayed by more than five hours.

This delay also resulted in a similar setback for the CAL flight from Georgetown to New York.