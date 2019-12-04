Parliament’s dissolution seems closer

The dissolution of Parliament now appears sooner as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) says it does not need any more money from government to conduct general elections next March.

The Ministry of the Presidency has said that Parliament did not dissolve on December 2, 2019 – three months before general elections – because Finance Minister, Winston Jordan may have to return to Parliament to ask for more funds for GECOM to conduct the elections.

But, two government and opposition commissioners confirmed separately to reporters that GECOM has sufficient cash to finance the holding of elections.

“As far as I am aware, yes, GECOM has eight billion dollars at its disposal,” said Sase Gunraj who is a People’s Progressive Party (PPP)-nominated election commissioner. Pro-governing coalition election commissioner, Vincent Alexander left some room for a possible return to the House for more cash, but he was almost certain that GECOM has sufficient money to conduct the March, 2020 polls.

“We do not have a problem with funding, as far as I know…I don’t think any concern about finance has been brought to us recently,” Alexander said, in response to questions by News-Talk Radio Guyana/Demerara Waves Online News, based on an assessment more than one month ago. “We did have enough funds for the hosting of elections and, if perchance, we don’t have enough funds, I think we still have some time to approach the Parliament,” he added.

General and regional council elections are slated for March 2, 2020. Nominations Day is January 10, 2020.