East Canje man caught allegedly fetching marijuana to Georgetown location

Jairam Lalman after he was arrested. He is also seen standing next to his car trunk with the marijuana inside.

An East Canje, Berbice resident has been arrested in Georgetown with 46 kilogrammes of suspected marijuana in a car trunk.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) says Jairam Lalman of 757 Fort Ordnance Housing Scheme was intercepted by anti-drug agents on Mandela Avenue behind the Botanical Gardens.

CANU says the 35-year old man was transporting the suspected narcotic in the car he was driving from Berbice to a given location in Georgetown.

The anti-narcotics agency says three other persons are in custody in connection with the bust and are assisting with the investigation.

