East Canje man caught allegedly fetching marijuana to Georgetown location

An East Canje, Berbice resident has been arrested in Georgetown with 46 kilogrammes of suspected marijuana in a car trunk.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) says Jairam Lalman of 757 Fort Ordnance Housing Scheme was intercepted by anti-drug agents on Mandela Avenue behind the Botanical Gardens.

CANU says the 35-year old man was transporting the suspected narcotic in the car he was driving from Berbice to a given location in Georgetown.

The anti-narcotics agency says three other persons are in custody in connection with the bust and are assisting with the investigation.