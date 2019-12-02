Drunken Pomeroon farmer drowned

Police say the body of a farmer was recovered while it was floating down the Pomeroon River, two days after he was reported missing.

Investigators believe that 53-year-old Winston ‘Jim’ Alberta of Akawini Creek, Pomeroon River, probably drowned some time between November 30 and December 2.

His sister, Renitta English, told police that he left home in his paddle boat at about 6 p.m. on November 30 under the influence of alcohol to check on his seine.

When he did not return home, Ms. English said she and others searched for him and found his boat tied to a tree next to the mouth of the creek.

Yesterday morning at about 7:30, a man saw Alberta’s body floating towards the mouth of the Pomeroon River.

Police say the body was examined and photographed and no marks of violence was seen.

The body was taken to the Suddie hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.