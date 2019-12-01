Second prison officer held for alleged marijuana possession

A prison officer attached to the Lusignan Prison was found with a quantity of suspected marijuana when he was searched upon reporting for duty.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels says the alleged marijuana was hidden in the officer’s underwear.

The police have since been called in to investigate the matter.

This is the second officer, within three days, caught with suspected marijuana.

Mr. Samuels says the young officer with eight months service said he felt pressured by a prisoner’s repeated request for him to take in marijuana.

The officer said he would like to warn other officers to make use of systems in place to report such issues so that they can get needed help.