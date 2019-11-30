BREAKING: Several dead in West Demerara accident

At least three persons were Saturday night killed and 17 others injured in an accident between a minibus and a car on the Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara, police said.

The car driver was listed in a critical condition.

A senior police officer, who was at the scene, said many of the injured were being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation as they have been severely injured.

The police officer said two men and one woman perished in the accident.

Fire fighters reportedly cut open one of the vehicles to rescue an injured person.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Ironically, there have been several deadly road accidents in recent days during November being observed as Road Safety month.