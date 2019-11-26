Youth charged with attempted murder of peacemaker

A 19-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of a peacemaker at a wedding ceremony three weeks ago.

Police say Jermain Holder of Virginia in Cane Grove on the East Coast Demerara was charged with attempting to murder Hansraj “Kevin” Durga.

Durga has since been paralysed with a fractured skull and shoulder, injury to one eye and loss of memory.

Police said Holder was charged on Tuesday and released on $100,000 bail by Magistrate Marissa Mittelhozer at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. If there is enough evidence in the lower court, he will have to face trial by a judge and jury.

The case has been postponed to December 17 for statements.