Hefty fines for smoking at sport facilities -gov’t warns

Government’s Department of Sport is warning that people caught smoking at sport facilities will be punished with hefty fines according to the law.

The department says government will enforce the Tobacco Control Act if people do not obey “No-Smoking” signs that will be posted up at sport facilities.

First time offenders who smoke in any place where smoking is prohibited will be fined $10,000, and $20,000 for any repeat of the offence.

The move to step up enforcement comes in the wake of statistics released by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

PAHO figures show that of the 148,000 smokers in Guyana, 33,000 are between the ages of 13 and 15 years.

The Department of Sport says officers, including public security agents, will stick to the law and penalties will be imposed.

The Tobacco Control Act prohibits smoking indoors or any means of public transport, and at the time of transporting a minor.

Smoking is also prohibited in any outdoor area within five metres from a window of ventilation, inlet of, or doorway to any indoor public place or indoor workplace.

The Act also stipulates no smoking within 5 metres from the outside boundaries of any health care, education or child care facility, any waiting area or queue in a public place, including but not limited to any public transport stop, bus stand or bus park and any park, playground or amusement park.

The World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) calls for a 30 percent reduction in smoking by 2025.