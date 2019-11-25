Construction worker, wife arrested for guns, ammo, ganja possession

Police say they have arrested a construction worker and his wife in connection with the seizure of guns, ammunition, drugs and cash.

The Guyana Police Force said a third suspect is currently being sought.

The six-hour operation was conducted at Sophia, East Coast Demerara, which began around 10:30 PM, netted the following items, police said:

1. a quantity of local and foreign currencies

2. two unlicensed firearms- an AK47 assault rifle and a pistol

3. Sixty-six live ammunition

4. More than 32 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis.