Construction worker, wife arrested for guns, ammo, ganja possession

Police say they have arrested a construction worker and his wife in connection with the seizure of guns, ammunition, drugs and cash.
The Guyana Police Force said a third suspect is currently being sought.
The six-hour operation was conducted at Sophia, East Coast Demerara, which began around 10:30 PM, netted the following items, police said:
1. a quantity of local and foreign currencies
2. two unlicensed firearms- an AK47 assault rifle and a pistol
3. Sixty-six live ammunition
4. More than 32 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis.