A man, who repeatedly attacked police, was shot in the leg early Sunday morning.

He is Royston “Crime” Evans of Charity Squatting Area on the Essequibo Coast.

Police say he repeatedly attacked police with bottles, a cutlass and a knife.

The incident occurred at about 12:39 this morning at the Charity Centre Ground where there was an entertainment activity.

Evans is admitted at the Suddie Public Hospital in a stable condition.

A further update will be given later.