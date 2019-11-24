One dead, another seriously injured in Agricola shootout

A man was killed and another injured in a shootout at Agricola in Greater Georgetown.

Police say 24-year old Seon Bobb was killed. He received a gun shot injury below his chin.

Seriously injured is Daniel Webster who shot to his right side chest.

The shooting incident occurred on 6:30 Saturday evening at Caesar Street in Agricola in front of Lot 119.

Investigators were informed that there was an altercation between ‘Plucking ‘, ‘Big Life’, Bobb, and Webster.

It is alleged that both Plucking and Big Life, armed with handguns, discharged several rounds in the direction of Bobb and Webster who both received gunshot injuries.

Both injured men were picked up and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where Bobb was pronounced dead. Webster is admitted at the Accident and Emergency ward where his condition is regarded as serious.