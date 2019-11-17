Beheaded Brazilian found on Lethem roadway

A feud between two Brazilian cousins has left one of them dead in Lethem, Rupununi, police said.

They are both from the neighbouring Brazilian border township of Bon Fim in Roraima State.

Guyanese police say the headless body of 22-year old Dico Davi Roberto Moreira was found lying on the road at Tabatinga, Lethem. Investigators said the body bore muultiple stab wounds and both wrists were partly severed.

He was allegedly killed some time between 7 PM Saturday and 7 :15 AM Sunday. His body was identified by a relative based on a tattoo of a marijuana leaf on his body.

Moreira’s 17-year old cousin has not been arrested.

Police said the suspected killer and Moreira’s child mother, resulting in ongoing disputes.

Investigators were informed that On Monday, 11th November, the suspected killer went to Moreira’s house in Bon Fim and stole his mother’s bicycle who he sold in Lethem.

Moreira reportedly went to the buyer, took away the bicycle and took it back to his mother in Bon Fim.

Last week Wednesday, according to Guyanese police, the now wanted man and several other persons went to Moreira’s home and he allegedly told Moreira’s mother that he would kill him.