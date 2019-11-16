Man arrested after blocking plane that refused to carry accident victim’s body

A relative of a road accident victim in North West District was arrested Saturday morning after he stood in front of an airplane at the Port Kaituma Airstrip demanding that the body be transported by the plane, police said.

However, passengers refused to travel on the plane because the body was not properly concealed, police also said.

Region 1 (Barima-Waini) Police Commander, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum refuted claims in some circles that the man pulled a gun on the aircraft pilot.

Mr. Blanhum told Demerara Waves Online News that during the course of the arrest, one of the policemen realised that the man had a gun in his waist.

The officer said the plane’s engines were not switched on at the time of the incident.

The man, according to the Region 1 Police Commander, is a licensed firearm holder.

Mr. Blanhum explained that passengers aboard the plane objected when they realised that the body of the accident victim was not placed in a body bag. The body was expected to be flown to another location for an autopsy to be performed.

However, the irate relative of the deceased insisted that the body be transported.