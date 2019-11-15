News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM panel discussion: Diabetes: Signs, Symptoms, Impacts and Coping”

News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM presents a special panel discussion to mark World Diabetes Day 2019 under the topic: “Diabetes: Signs, Symptoms, Impacts and Coping”.

World Diabetes Day, created by the International Diabetes Federation since 1991, is observed on November 14 every year in keeping with a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007.

World Diabetes Day is set aside to raise awareness about the impact that the disease is having on the family. Countries are also promoting the role of the family in managing, caring, and preventing the disease as well as educating the public.

Panelists are Dr. Troy Saigon of the Non-Communicable Disease Department of the Ministry of Public Health; Nutritionist of the Food Policy Division of the Ministry of Public Angela Health, Angela Applewhite-Hercules; Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Shondra Wintz; President of the Guyana Diabetic Association, Glynis Beaton and Endocrinologist, Dr. Yaquelin Gonzalez Ricardo.

The programme is hosted by Denis Chabrol.

