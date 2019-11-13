Granger announces increased salaries, allowances for public servants; GYD$70,000 salary for sweeper cleaners

President David Granger on Wednesday announced a “tax-free” increase in salaries and allowances for public servants, following a meeting with representatives of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and three top government ministers.

In an address to the nation, Mr. Granger said the “tax-free” increases retroactive to January 1, 2019 will be:

8.5 percent for those earning between GYD$100,000 and under GYD$1 million

9 percent for those earning less than GYD$100,000

those earning the minimum wage of GYD$64,220 will receive, in their December pay cheque GYD$69,336, a sum in excess of their base salaries.

The President also announced that sweeper cleaners will now receive the new minimum salary of GYD$70,000.

He said the minimum salary for public servants will be GYD$70,000, up from GYD$64,220, representing a 9 percent increase for 2019 and an overall 75 percent since his governing APNU+AFC coalition came to power in 2015 when the minimum wage was GYD$35, 540.

President Granger says public servants – including teachers, nurses, doctors, members of the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force and the security services – will benefit from these permanent salary increases

The President says cabinet recommended, also, significant increases in the following allowances:

Station allowances will be increased by over 260 per cent from GYD$2,800 to GYD$10,000

Hinterland allowances will be increased by between 100 per cent and 600 per cent from between $4000 and $12,000 to $24,000

Risk allowance will be increased by nine hundred percent from GYD$500 to GYD$5000

Clothing allowance for teachers will be increased from GYD$13,000 and GYD$22,135 to GYD$15,000 and GYD$30,000

On-call allowance for doctors will be increased.

“Public servants provide public goods and services which benefit everyone and every sector of the economy. The APNU+AFC coalition is committed to creating a proficient, professional, highly-motivated and well-paid public service. Your government is committed to good governance and to ensuring that all Guyanese can enjoy the good life,” the President said.

The announcement followed a meeting between Minister of the Public Service Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally and Minister of State Dawn Hastings-Williams, and a team from the Guyana Public Service Union, comprising President Patrick Yarde and Vice-president Dawn Gardener who all examined “certain proposals”.