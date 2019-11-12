Two-day-old infant dies after fall from hammock

A two-day old baby boy died after a swinging hammock burst and he fell to the ground and was injured, police say.

His mother did not take him to seek medical attention. Police say the body was examined and some discoloration was observed to his shoulder and back.

Lance Douglas died at his residence at Murabisi Creek, Mouth Island, Middle Mazaruni River, at about 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Investigators say 29-year old Vinese Sutton delivered the baby boy herself early Saturday morning.

She told police that on Sunday afternoon she tied a hammock in the house and started to rock the infant to sleep when one of the ropes unfastened.

Ms. Sutton reportedly said the baby fell to the ground where he hit himself.

However, at about 5 o’clock Monday morning, she was attending to him when he suddenly became motionless.

The body is at the Issano Health Post where the baby was pronounced dead on arrival. The body will be taken to Bartica for a post mortem examination.