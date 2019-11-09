Engine trouble forced Caribbean Airlines’ Guyana-New York flight to divert to The Bahamas

A New York-bound Caribbean Airlines flight from Guyana diverted to The Bahamas Saturday night.

The carrier on Sunday confirmed that flight BW 526, with 134 passengers and 7 crew on board, diverted to The Bahamas due to a mechanical issue with one of its engines.

Caribbean Airlines says the aircraft has been withdrawn from service and all appropriate inspections and procedures are in progress to return it to service in good time.

Caribbean Airlines says the flight landed safely at 10.51 p.m. and was met by airport services.

According to the airline, the aircraft taxied to a gate where customers and crew deplaned normally.

The CAL flight departed Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 5:15 p.m. Saturday and was due to arrive at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 10:25 p.m.

“Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that safety is our number one priority and thanks its valued customers for their continued support and understanding,” the Trinidad-headquartered airline said.

The CAL Boeing 737 plane bears the registration marking 9Y-BGI.